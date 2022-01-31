Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $60,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.00 and a 200 day moving average of $305.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.