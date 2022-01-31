Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,756 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.