Monetha Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $925,957.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00113860 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

