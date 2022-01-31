Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.72.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

