Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.31 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

