Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of MOG.B traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. Moog has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $724.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

