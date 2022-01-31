Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

