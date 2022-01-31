Morgan Stanley Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $680.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $740.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.44.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $591.97. 10,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.