Morgan Stanley Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $44.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE:LSPD opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.54. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.