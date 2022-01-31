Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRG.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.71 on Monday, hitting C$17.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.65 and a 52-week high of C$19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.75. The company has a market cap of C$685.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

