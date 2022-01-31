Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $227.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

