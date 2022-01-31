Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

MOV stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $821.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

