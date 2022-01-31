mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (MTA)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $2.77 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004217 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045669 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00110020 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars.

