mStable USD (MUSD) Market Cap Hits $41.15 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $202,757.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.68 or 1.00027616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00484300 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.