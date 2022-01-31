Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 132.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 183.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $51.52 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

