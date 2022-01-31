MurAll Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MurAll has traded up 21% against the US dollar. MurAll has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $49,866.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108328 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

