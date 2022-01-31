Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $170.84. Murphy USA has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $202.20.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 501,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

