Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 46.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 4,094,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 61.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 158,691 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNDM opened at $3.37 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

