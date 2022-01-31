Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $290.49 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $290.49 million and $32.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012139 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

