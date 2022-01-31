Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $206.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $177.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.