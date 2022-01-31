Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

