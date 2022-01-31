Nasdaq (NDAQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $262.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $224.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $237.00.

1/4/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.21. 1,006,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,417. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

