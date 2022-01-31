National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Cascades alerts:

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $10.49 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.