National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

FIZZ stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $97.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.