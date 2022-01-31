National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

NATI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after buying an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 282,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

