National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

