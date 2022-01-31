Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

