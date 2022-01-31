Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

