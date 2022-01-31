Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in January

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NSRGY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 230,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $141.95.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

