New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 7,005,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

