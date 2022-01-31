NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 111,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $117.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

