NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.80 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

