NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $303.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.32. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.80 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.