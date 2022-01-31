NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APAM opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

