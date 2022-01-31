NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

