NEXT.coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,528.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.00745450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00238977 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002846 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004120 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

