NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

