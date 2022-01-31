NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

