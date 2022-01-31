Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NTDOY. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after acquiring an additional 93,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.