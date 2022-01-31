Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,462.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
