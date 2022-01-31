Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.99 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00004673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $751,760.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.34 or 0.07119570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.95 or 0.99801379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

