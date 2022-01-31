North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,672 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.32% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAAC stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

