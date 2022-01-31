Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $27.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $27.87.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
