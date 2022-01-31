Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $27.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

