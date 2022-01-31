Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.