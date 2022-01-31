Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.05.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0799 dividend. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

