Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.70.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded down $11.57 on Wednesday, reaching $368.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,863. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

