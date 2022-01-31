Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Northwest Natural worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

