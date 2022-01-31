Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 678,068 shares.The stock last traded at $48.92 and had previously closed at $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

