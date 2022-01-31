Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.