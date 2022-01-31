NULS One Day Volume Tops $19.56 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $40.15 million and $19.56 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.71 or 0.06801466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.51 or 1.00154838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052248 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.